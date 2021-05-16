Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 2 Evening" game were:

1-3, Fireball: 2

(one, three; Fireball: two)

  Comments  

Lottery

FL Lottery

May 16, 2021 10:14 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Midday’ game

May 16, 2021 10:09 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

May 16, 2021 10:09 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

May 16, 2021 10:07 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

May 16, 2021 10:07 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

May 16, 2021 10:07 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service