Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

5-0-4-0, Fireball: 3

(five, zero, four, zero; Fireball: three)

