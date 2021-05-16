Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
5-0-4-0, Fireball: 3
(five, zero, four, zero; Fireball: three)
