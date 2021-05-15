Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Double Play’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Double Play" game were:

08-15-20-26-32-36

(eight, fifteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-six)

May 15, 2021 11:52 PM

