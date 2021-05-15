Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

09-11-15-29-33-51

(nine, eleven, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three, fifty-one)

  Comments  

Lottery

FL Lottery

May 15, 2021 11:52 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jackpot Triple Play’ game

May 15, 2021 11:52 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Midday’ game

May 15, 2021 11:31 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

May 15, 2021 11:31 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game

May 15, 2021 11:31 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

May 15, 2021 11:31 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service