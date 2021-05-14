Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

5-3-3-3, Fireball: 6

(five, three, three, three; Fireball: six)

