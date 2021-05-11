Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
6-3-3, Fireball: 1
(six, three, three; Fireball: one)
The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
6-3-3, Fireball: 1
(six, three, three; Fireball: one)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments