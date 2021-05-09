Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

3-8-1-9-4, Fireball: 3

(three, eight, one, nine, four; Fireball: three)

