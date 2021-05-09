Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
3-8-1-9-4, Fireball: 3
(three, eight, one, nine, four; Fireball: three)
