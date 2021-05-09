Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

06-21-22-23-28

(six, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-eight)

  Comments  

Lottery

FL Lottery

May 09, 2021 12:05 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Double Play’ game

May 08, 2021 11:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

May 08, 2021 11:12 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

May 08, 2021 10:25 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

May 08, 2021 10:25 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

May 08, 2021 10:25 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service