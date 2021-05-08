Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

09-20-26-29-34-51

(nine, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-four, fifty-one)

May 08, 2021 11:58 PM

