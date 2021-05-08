Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

0-3-4-3-2, Fireball: 5

(zero, three, four, three, two; Fireball: five)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

May 08, 2021 10:25 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

May 08, 2021 10:25 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

May 08, 2021 10:25 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Midday’ game

May 08, 2021 2:05 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game

May 08, 2021 2:05 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

May 08, 2021 2:05 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service