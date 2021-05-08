Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

3-0-4-2-9, Fireball: 7

(three, zero, four, two, nine; Fireball: seven)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Midday’ game

May 08, 2021 2:05 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

May 08, 2021 2:05 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

May 08, 2021 2:05 PM

Lottery

FL Lottery

May 08, 2021 12:40 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jackpot Triple Play’ game

May 08, 2021 12:40 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

May 08, 2021 12:30 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service