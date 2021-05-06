Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
07-23-26-29-30
(seven, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game.
