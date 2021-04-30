Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
05-15-17-21-36
(five, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-six)
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
05-15-17-21-36
(five, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-six)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jackpot Triple Play’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments