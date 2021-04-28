Lottery
FL Lottery
These Florida lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
04-22-24-52-59, Cash Ball: 4
(four, twenty-two, twenty-four, fifty-two, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: four)
Estimated jackpot: $319 million
3-8, Fireball: 2
(three, eight; Fireball: two)
4-8, Fireball: 1
(four, eight; Fireball: one)
8-0-5, Fireball: 2
(eight, zero, five; Fireball: two)
3-6-2, Fireball: 1
(three, six, two; Fireball: one)
2-1-3-5, Fireball: 2
(two, one, three, five; Fireball: two)
2-7-8-2, Fireball: 1
(two, seven, eight, two; Fireball: one)
3-0-1-1-2, Fireball: 2
(three, zero, one, one, two; Fireball: two)
4-2-7-3-9, Fireball: 1
(four, two, seven, three, nine; Fireball: one)
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
Comments