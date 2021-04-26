Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

8-2-4-4-2, Fireball: 4

(eight, two, four, four, two; Fireball: four)

