Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
04-10-19-20-34
(four, ten, nineteen, twenty, thirty-four)
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
04-10-19-20-34
(four, ten, nineteen, twenty, thirty-four)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game.KEEP READING
Get unlimited digital access.CLAIM OFFER
Get unlimited digital access.CLAIM OFFER
Comments