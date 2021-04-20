Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
15-33-34-35-36
(fifteen, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six)
