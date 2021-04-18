Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

8-4-2-5, Fireball: 2

(eight, four, two, five; Fireball: two)

