Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
04-05-12-13-29
(four, five, twelve, thirteen, twenty-nine)
Comments