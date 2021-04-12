Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

1-5-3-4-6, Fireball: 8

(one, five, three, four, six; Fireball: eight)

