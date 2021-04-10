Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
5-5-8-8-4, Fireball: 6
(five, five, eight, eight, four; Fireball: six)
The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
5-5-8-8-4, Fireball: 6
(five, five, eight, eight, four; Fireball: six)
FL Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments