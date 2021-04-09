Lottery
FL Lottery
These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:
04-09-35-40-57, Cash Ball: 1
(four, nine, thirty-five, forty, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: one)
22-26-27-58-66, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2
(twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: two)
8-0, Fireball: 6
(eight, zero; Fireball: six)
5-2, Fireball: 1
(five, two; Fireball: one)
8-4-9, Fireball: 6
(eight, four, nine; Fireball: six)
8-6-3, Fireball: 1
(eight, six, three; Fireball: one)
8-0-2-2, Fireball: 6
(eight, zero, two, two; Fireball: six)
7-6-9-9, Fireball: 1
(seven, six, nine, nine; Fireball: one)
2-5-8-1-4, Fireball: 6
(two, five, eight, one, four; Fireball: six)
3-6-0-0-2, Fireball: 1
(three, six, zero, zero, two; Fireball: one)
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
Comments