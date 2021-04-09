FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:

04-09-35-40-57, Cash Ball: 1

(four, nine, thirty-five, forty, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: one)

22-26-27-58-66, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2

(twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: two)

8-0, Fireball: 6

(eight, zero; Fireball: six)

5-2, Fireball: 1

(five, two; Fireball: one)

8-4-9, Fireball: 6

(eight, four, nine; Fireball: six)

8-6-3, Fireball: 1

(eight, six, three; Fireball: one)

8-0-2-2, Fireball: 6

(eight, zero, two, two; Fireball: six)

7-6-9-9, Fireball: 1

(seven, six, nine, nine; Fireball: one)

2-5-8-1-4, Fireball: 6

(two, five, eight, one, four; Fireball: six)

3-6-0-0-2, Fireball: 1

(three, six, zero, zero, two; Fireball: one)

Estimated jackpot: $55 million