Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

03-19-24-30-42-44

(three, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty, forty-two, forty-four)

