Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

3-5-4, Fireball: 8

(three, five, four; Fireball: eight)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

April 04, 2021 10:13 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

April 04, 2021 10:13 PM

Lottery

FL Lottery

April 04, 2021 10:13 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Midday’ game

April 04, 2021 1:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

April 04, 2021 1:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

April 04, 2021 1:58 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service