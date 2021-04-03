Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
01-07-26-28-30
(one, seven, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty)
