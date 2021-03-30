Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jackpot Triple Play’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Jackpot Triple Play" game were:

02-09-25-29-30-34

(two, nine, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four)

