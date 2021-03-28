Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
4-5-5-1-3, Fireball: 4
(four, five, five, one, three; Fireball: four)
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
4-5-5-1-3, Fireball: 4
(four, five, five, one, three; Fireball: four)
FL Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments