Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
1-2-4-1, Fireball: 8
(one, two, four, one; Fireball: eight)
