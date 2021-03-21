Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

1-2-4-1, Fireball: 8

(one, two, four, one; Fireball: eight)

