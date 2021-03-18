Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
01-02-03-22-28
(one, two, three, twenty-two, twenty-eight)
FL Lottery.
