Lottery
FL Lottery
These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
21-44-45-53-58, Cash Ball: 3
(twenty-one, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-three, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: three)
10-41-46-52-69, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 2
(ten, forty-one, forty-six, fifty-two, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: two)
1-8, Fireball: 2
(one, eight; Fireball: two)
6-0, Fireball: 8
(six, zero; Fireball: eight)
2-1-7, Fireball: 2
(two, one, seven; Fireball: two)
1-4-8, Fireball: 8
(one, four, eight; Fireball: eight)
3-4-4-2, Fireball: 2
(three, four, four, two; Fireball: two)
7-8-3-9, Fireball: 8
(seven, eight, three, nine; Fireball: eight)
4-9-7-5-8, Fireball: 2
(four, nine, seven, five, eight; Fireball: two)
8-1-3-1-7, Fireball: 8
(eight, one, three, one, seven; Fireball: eight)
Estimated jackpot: $184 million
Comments