Lottery
FL Lottery
These Florida lotteries were drawn Saturday:
24-25-32-40-48, Cash Ball: 1
(twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-two, forty, forty-eight; Cash Ball: one)
Estimated jackpot: $93 million
6-0, Fireball: 5
(six, zero; Fireball: five)
6-4, Fireball: 3
(six, four; Fireball: three)
9-3-0, Fireball: 5
(nine, three, zero; Fireball: five)
8-3-8, Fireball: 3
(eight, three, eight; Fireball: three)
0-9-1-7, Fireball: 5
(zero, nine, one, seven; Fireball: five)
3-6-5-5, Fireball: 3
(three, six, five, five; Fireball: three)
9-3-6-5-0, Fireball: 5
(nine, three, six, five, zero; Fireball: five)
2-8-8-9-5, Fireball: 3
(two, eight, eight, nine, five; Fireball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $169 million
