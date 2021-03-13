FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Saturday:

24-25-32-40-48, Cash Ball: 1

(twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-two, forty, forty-eight; Cash Ball: one)

Estimated jackpot: $93 million

6-0, Fireball: 5

(six, zero; Fireball: five)

6-4, Fireball: 3

(six, four; Fireball: three)

9-3-0, Fireball: 5

(nine, three, zero; Fireball: five)

8-3-8, Fireball: 3

(eight, three, eight; Fireball: three)

0-9-1-7, Fireball: 5

(zero, nine, one, seven; Fireball: five)

3-6-5-5, Fireball: 3

(three, six, five, five; Fireball: three)

9-3-6-5-0, Fireball: 5

(nine, three, six, five, zero; Fireball: five)

2-8-8-9-5, Fireball: 3

(two, eight, eight, nine, five; Fireball: three)

Estimated jackpot: $169 million