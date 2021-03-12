Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
03-04-26-27-35
(three, four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-five)
