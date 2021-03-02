Lottery
FL Lottery
These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
26-44-49-51-54, Cash Ball: 1
(twenty-six, forty-four, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-four; Cash Ball: one)
04-08-13-34-64, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2
(four, eight, thirteen, thirty-four, sixty-four; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)
9-1, Fireball: 2
(nine, one; Fireball: two)
2-8, Fireball: 2
(two, eight; Fireball: two)
7-5-2, Fireball: 2
(seven, five, two; Fireball: two)
6-3-3, Fireball: 2
(six, three, three; Fireball: two)
1-4-4-1, Fireball: 2
(one, four, four, one; Fireball: two)
7-1-8-0, Fireball: 2
(seven, one, eight, zero; Fireball: two)
3-1-0-9-0, Fireball: 2
(three, one, zero, nine, zero; Fireball: two)
4-0-2-9-4, Fireball: 2
(four, zero, two, nine, four; Fireball: two)
Estimated jackpot: $123 million
