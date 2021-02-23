Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
03-16-28-30-35
(three, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-five)
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
03-16-28-30-35
(three, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-five)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jackpot Triple Play’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments