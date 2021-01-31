Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
4-6-2-3-7, Fireball: 6
(four, six, two, three, seven; Fireball: six)
