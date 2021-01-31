Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

4-6-2-3-7, Fireball: 6

(four, six, two, three, seven; Fireball: six)

