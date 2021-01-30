FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Saturday:

03-31-33-43-44, Cash Ball: 3

(three, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty-three, forty-four; Cash Ball: three)

Estimated jackpot: $42 million

7-6, Fireball: 8

(seven, six; Fireball: eight)

4-1, Fireball: 1

(four, one; Fireball: one)

2-2-7, Fireball: 8

(two, two, seven; Fireball: eight)

9-7-2, Fireball: 1

(nine, seven, two; Fireball: one)

0-0-0-3, Fireball: 8

(zero, zero, zero, three; Fireball: eight)

1-6-2-6, Fireball: 1

(one, six, two, six; Fireball: one)

5-2-8-1-1, Fireball: 8

(five, two, eight, one, one; Fireball: eight)

3-5-1-6-0, Fireball: 1

(three, five, one, six, zero; Fireball: one)

01-02-07-52-61, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 3

(one, two, seven, fifty-two, sixty-one; Powerball: four; Power Play: three)