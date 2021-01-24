Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

3-0-4-5, Fireball: 6

(three, zero, four, five; Fireball: six)

