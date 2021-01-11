Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
13-17-24-25-35
(thirteen, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-five)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
13-17-24-25-35
(thirteen, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-five)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments