Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

04-06-10-15-26

(four, six, ten, fifteen, twenty-six)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

January 04, 2021 10:59 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

January 04, 2021 10:59 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

January 04, 2021 10:59 PM

Lottery

FL Lottery

January 04, 2021 10:59 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Midday’ game

January 04, 2021 2:04 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game

January 04, 2021 2:04 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service