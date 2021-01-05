Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
04-06-10-15-26
(four, six, ten, fifteen, twenty-six)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
04-06-10-15-26
(four, six, ten, fifteen, twenty-six)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game.KEEP READING
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Comments