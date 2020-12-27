Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
10-19-25-29-34
(ten, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-four)
