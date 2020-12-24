Bradenton Herald Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

13-16-18-20-21

(thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)

