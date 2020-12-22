Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
04-16-17-29-33
(four, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-three)
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
04-16-17-29-33
(four, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-three)
FL Lottery.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Comments