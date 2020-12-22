Bradenton Herald Logo
Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

3-8-6-2-8

(three, eight, six, two, eight)

