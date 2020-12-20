Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
05-16-32-33-36
(five, sixteen, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-six)
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
05-16-32-33-36
(five, sixteen, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-six)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Comments