Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
10-15-16-23-31
(ten, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-one)
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
10-15-16-23-31
(ten, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-one)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Comments