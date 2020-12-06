Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Saturday:

08-16-45-48-57, Cash Ball: 3

(eight, sixteen, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: three)

05-20-26-27-39-47

(five, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-seven)

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

05-13-17-19-31

(five, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-one)

14-27-32-39-44-53

(fourteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty-four, fifty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Estimated jackpot: $264 million

8-5

(eight, five)

7-1

(seven, one)

2-2-6

(two, two, six)

9-9-8

(nine, nine, eight)

7-5-6-0

(seven, five, six, zero)

3-6-1-5

(three, six, one, five)

5-6-8-7-6

(five, six, eight, seven, six)

2-9-2-8-8

(two, nine, two, eight, eight)

03-04-06-48-53, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2

(three, four, six, forty-eight, fifty-three; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $243 million

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

December 06, 2020 1:19 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

December 06, 2020 1:19 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

December 06, 2020 1:19 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

December 06, 2020 1:19 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

December 06, 2020 1:19 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

December 06, 2020 1:19 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service