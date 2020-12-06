Lottery
FL Lottery
These Florida lotteries were drawn Saturday:
08-16-45-48-57, Cash Ball: 3
(eight, sixteen, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: three)
05-20-26-27-39-47
(five, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-seven)
05-13-17-19-31
(five, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-one)
14-27-32-39-44-53
(fourteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty-four, fifty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
Estimated jackpot: $264 million
8-5
(eight, five)
7-1
(seven, one)
2-2-6
(two, two, six)
9-9-8
(nine, nine, eight)
7-5-6-0
(seven, five, six, zero)
3-6-1-5
(three, six, one, five)
5-6-8-7-6
(five, six, eight, seven, six)
2-9-2-8-8
(two, nine, two, eight, eight)
03-04-06-48-53, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2
(three, four, six, forty-eight, fifty-three; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $243 million
