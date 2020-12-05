Bradenton Herald Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

14-18-20-26-36

(fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-six)

