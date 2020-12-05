Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
14-18-20-26-36
(fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-six)
Comments