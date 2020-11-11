Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Double Play’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Double Play" game were:
11-15-24-27-34-36
(eleven, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-six)
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Double Play" game were:
11-15-24-27-34-36
(eleven, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-six)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Comments