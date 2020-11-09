Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
18-24-27-28-32
(eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
FL Lottery.
