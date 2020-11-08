Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Double Play’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Double Play" game were:
02-15-16-34-45-51
(two, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-four, forty-five, fifty-one)
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Double Play" game were:
02-15-16-34-45-51
(two, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-four, forty-five, fifty-one)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Comments